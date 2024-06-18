New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver

A new package of sanctions against Russia is to be agreed in the EU before the summit on June 27, EUobserver reports, UNN writes.

"The 14th package of sanctions includes restrictions on the EU's handling of Russian liquefied natural gas and transportation of Russian oil, new measures to tighten trade in banned weapons technologies, and new blacklists of Russian citizens. They were due to be agreed in time for an EU summit on 27 June and before the Russia-friendly Hungary takes over the EU presidency on 1 July," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, with reference to EU diplomats, it is stated that Germany is delaying negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

It is noted that the new package of sanctions should include stricter restrictions on corporate subsidiaries of EU countries doing business in Russia, but Germany, whose industry remains heavily invested there, has expressed concern about the creation of burdensome compliance documentation.

"Germany is not blocking progress": Scholz explains the delay in new sanctions against Russia

It also states that the EU is unlikely to limit travel privileges for Russian diplomats due to fears of retaliation by the Kremlin, despite the "security warning issued by Denmark and the Netherlands.

"Austria and Germany, among others, remained skeptical of the idea on Monday, June 17, although it was not officially discussed," several diplomatic sources said.

One fear, as stated, is that Russia will prevent EU diplomats from moving freely, as it has already done with British and American diplomats, making Europe less informed. They also feared that Russia might expel European diplomats or close embassies in Moscow.

"And they were skeptical that the move could be carried out because there was no normal way to track Russian diplomats traveling by car or train across the EU's open borders," the newspaper notes.

However, one EU source said that even if Russia does its best, it has nothing to lose. "The role of EU delegations in Moscow today is zero. They do not meet with the Russian authorities, and the policy towards Russia is coordinated in Brussels, Washington, NATO, sometimes in Paris or Berlin, but definitely not in Moscow," he said.

Before that, the foreign ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands joined the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania in calling for restrictions on the grounds that Russian spies are still abusing diplomatic cover to plan subversive activities in the EU.

"The EU should... restrict the movement of members of Russian diplomatic missions and their families to the territory of their accredited state only," eight foreign ministers said in a letter to the EU diplomatic service on June 11.

"This measure will significantly narrow the operational space for Russian agents," they said.

The Czechs first proposed the idea in November 2023, but it was ignored. But it has re-emerged with wider support after a series of Russian-linked sabotage attacks in the Czech Republic, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

"Intelligence, propaganda, or even sabotage planning is the main workload for a large number of Russian 'diplomats' in the EU," the eight EU and NATO allies said.

EU countries have expelled about 600 Russian diplomats on espionage charges since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

