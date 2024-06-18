New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13704 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148898 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205068 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150003 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370501 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182936 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149897 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 134389 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134804 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128822 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148863 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10446 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11806 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15999 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17292 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28545 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65938 views

The EU plans to agree on new sanctions against Russia by the June 27 summit, including restrictions on the transportation of Russian LNG and oil, trade bans and blacklists.

New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver

A new package of sanctions against Russia is to be agreed in the EU before the summit on June 27, EUobserver reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The 14th package of sanctions includes restrictions on the EU's handling of Russian liquefied natural gas and transportation of Russian oil, new measures to tighten trade in banned weapons technologies, and new blacklists of Russian citizens. They were due to be agreed in time for an EU summit on 27 June and before the Russia-friendly Hungary takes over the EU presidency on 1 July," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, with reference to EU diplomats, it is stated that Germany is delaying negotiations on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

It is noted that the new package of sanctions should include stricter restrictions on corporate subsidiaries of EU countries doing business in Russia, but Germany, whose industry remains heavily invested there, has expressed concern about the creation of burdensome compliance documentation.

"Germany is not blocking progress": Scholz explains the delay in new sanctions against Russia15.06.24, 15:34 • 18179 views

It also states that the EU is unlikely to limit travel privileges for Russian diplomats due to fears of retaliation by the Kremlin, despite the "security warning issued by Denmark and the Netherlands.

"Austria and Germany, among others, remained skeptical of the idea on Monday, June 17, although it was not officially discussed," several diplomatic sources said.

One fear, as stated, is that Russia will prevent EU diplomats from moving freely, as it has already done with British and American diplomats, making Europe less informed. They also feared that Russia might expel European diplomats or close embassies in Moscow.

"And they were skeptical that the move could be carried out because there was no normal way to track Russian diplomats traveling by car or train across the EU's open borders," the newspaper notes.

However, one EU source said that even if Russia does its best, it has nothing to lose. "The role of EU delegations in Moscow today is zero. They do not meet with the Russian authorities, and the policy towards Russia is coordinated in Brussels, Washington, NATO, sometimes in Paris or Berlin, but definitely not in Moscow," he said.

Before that, the foreign ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands joined the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania in calling for restrictions on the grounds that Russian spies are still abusing diplomatic cover to plan subversive activities in the EU.

"The EU should... restrict the movement of members of Russian diplomatic missions and their families to the territory of their accredited state only," eight foreign ministers said in a letter to the EU diplomatic service on June 11.

"This measure will significantly narrow the operational space for Russian agents," they said.

The Czechs first proposed the idea in November 2023, but it was ignored. But it has re-emerged with wider support after a series of Russian-linked sabotage attacks in the Czech Republic, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

"Intelligence, propaganda, or even sabotage planning is the main workload for a large number of Russian 'diplomats' in the EU," the eight EU and NATO allies said.

EU countries have expelled about 600 Russian diplomats on espionage charges since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media08.05.24, 19:45 • 21693 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
NATO
Austria
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Brussels
Denmark
Paris
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Berlin
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91