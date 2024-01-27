Netherlands joins IT coalition to support Ukraine's defense

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, another country joined the IT coalition - the Netherlands. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new member of the coalition has already contributed 10 million euros.

The agency emphasized that the goal of the IT Coalition is to support the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

In addition to the Netherlands, 11 other countries are members of the initiative: Ukraine, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Japan.

Technology can help transform positional warfare into maneuver warfare. The IT Coalition aims to provide the necessary digital foundation for the deployment of any new technological solutions. I am grateful to our partners who continue to support us in every area, especially in IT, cyber defense and innovation - Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said .

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that separately from the Netherlands, Denmark has allocated 91 million Danish kroner (more than 12 million euros) for Ukraine's cyber defense within the IT coalition.

The funds will be used for cybersecurity projects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and are an important contribution to the long-term support of the state's cyber defense.

For reference

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format), led by Estonia and Luxembourg. Estonia (500 thousand euros) and Luxembourg (10 million euros) have previously contributed to the IT Coalition. Lithuania and Latvia also provided material assistance in the form of licenses and equipment.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on partners in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to seize opportunities to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and interceptor capabilities.