NATO may create a new training center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces - media

NATO is planning to open a training center to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will help Kyiv to meet the Alliance's standards. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper La Pais , citing its own sources, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that the new project, which will complement the European Union's training mission, should help Ukraine not only to provide military training for its military, but also to teach them military management strategies

According to the newspaper, the project will be implemented to help Ukrainian forces meet NATO standards.

It is noted that the Alliance's defense ministers will finalize the "details of the project" during their meetings in Brussels this week, which is likely to receive final approval at the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Currently, the allies are discussing how the new center will be funded and what type of instructors should be involved.

These can be instructors based at a new base or personnel sent by Allies for shorter periods of time - La Pais writes , citing its own sources.

In addition, the publication emphasized that the creation of a new training center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduces a "new element" in NATO-Ukraine relations.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue to help Ukraine to approach Alliance standards in areas such as procurement and logistics.

In addition, before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, he emphasized that supporting Kyiv is an investment in NATO's security.

Recall

In Kyiv, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's transition to NATO standards in all military spheres with the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Karen McTeer .

