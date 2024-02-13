Umerov and Syrsky discuss increasing electronic warfare capabilities with NATO's European Commander

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with their partners, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian defense ministry on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

A clear and substantive conversation. We discussed our military plans for 2024. The Chief of the Armed Forces announced the priorities. These include optimizing the structure of the Armed Forces, improving the quality of training of our military, manning existing brigades and creating new ones, and meeting regular needs for weapons and equipment Umerov noted.

They also discussed the constant increase in electronic warfare equipment to neutralize the threat of enemy drones. They also raised the issue of ensuring the rotation of soldiers at the front.

Zelensky holds the first meeting of the newly reconstituted Council: Syrsky and Bargylevych report