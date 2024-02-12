ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky holds the first meeting of the newly reconstituted Council: Syrsky and Bargylevych report

Zelensky holds the first meeting of the newly reconstituted Council: Syrsky and Bargylevych report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21610 views

President Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the Chiefs of Staff with newly appointed Chief of the Army Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Bragilevych to discuss priority issues such as the front line, protecting critical infrastructure from Russian attacks, and providing the army with everything it needs.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the newly appointed Chief of Staff. There were reports by the Chief of the Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych, UNN reports.

"The First Rate is in a new composition. Priority issues remain unchanged: the frontline and the protection of frontline regions, people and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror," Zelensky said.

The President heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych, representatives of the intelligence services, and commanders of operational and strategic military groups.

"Avdiivka, Kupyansk, the south. Providing the army with everything it needs: shells, drones, electronic warfare. Reports from power engineers and heads of civil-military administrations in the frontline regions. Further development of multi-level protection of electricity, water and heat supply facilities. We have decided to increase the number and capabilities of mobile fire groups," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyy as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will soon present the team to reboot the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

