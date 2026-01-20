Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3502 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 11540 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11459 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19551 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20381 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21408 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20515 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17361 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36779 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68051 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
Norway's PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitions
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 74357 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Elon Musk has once again floated the idea of buying Ryanair after a dispute with its CEO, Michael O'Leary. The billionaire conducted a poll on X regarding the acquisition of the company, which has a market value of approximately 30 billion euros.

Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO

The online dispute between Elon Musk and Ryanair Holdings Plc has dragged into its second week, with the world's richest man again floating the idea of buying the airline after clashing with its CEO, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, Musk posted a poll on X asking if he should buy Ryanair and "restore Ryan as their rightful ruler." Earlier that day, he responded to a post from the low-cost carrier asking how much it would cost to buy them, and again demanded the firing of Michael O'Leary, the long-serving CEO and public face of the airline, which was co-founded by the late Tony Ryan in 1984.

The feud between the two outspoken leaders erupted last week after O'Leary said he would not consider installing SpaceX Starlink internet across the budget airline's fleet due to fuel costs from the weight and drag of a roof-mounted antenna. Musk then called O'Leary misinformed, who, in turn, called the billionaire an "idiot."

Ryanair shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday before falling again. Ryanair's market value is about 30 billion euros ($35 billion), three times that of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the region's largest airline group.

O'Leary, who has transformed the company into the region's largest budget carrier over several decades, is among the airline's top ten shareholders. He recently received a large bonus package for achieving certain stock performance metrics, with shares rising 55% last year.

This dispute comes as Musk's AI chatbot Grok has come under scrutiny following reports that it was used to create sexualized images of people without consent on X. Ireland will use its presidency of the European Union later this year to address the issue of image abuse through artificial intelligence in European law, Irish media reported on Monday.

Musk's post "How much would it cost to buy you?", directed at Ryanair, was reminiscent of a fateful social media exchange in 2017, the publication writes.

After he tweeted in December of that year that he liked Twitter Inc., a journalist jokingly suggested he buy the company. "How much does it cost?" Musk replied.

He returned to that exchange almost five years later, posting an upside-down smiling emoji a few days after making an unsolicited buyout offer.

EU regulations require that a majority stake in a European airline be owned and controlled by EU citizens. Last year, Ryanair's board of directors decided to allow non-EU citizens to buy ordinary shares listed on Euronext Dublin and depositary shares on Nasdaq.

According to Ryanair's website, the company may be excluded from certain stock tracking indices if there are concerns about violations of these ownership restrictions.

Musk is known for his direct criticism of executives and companies, especially on social media. During the process of acquiring Twitter, now known as X, he often expressed his disapproval of the company's operations and decisions made by its CEO at the time. Ultimately, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and laid off its staff, including top executives.

Musk previously polled his followers on various issues, ranging from whether Tesla Inc. should accept Dogecoin as payment for its electric vehicles to whether he should sell part of his stake in the automaker. He proceeded to sell shares in the company in late 2021.

The following year, after acquiring a stake in then-Twitter, he polled users on whether they wanted an edit button for their tweets, asked if the company should convert its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter, and asked for opinions on whether Twitter should bring back its short-video service Vine.

Months after polling whether he should step down as head of the company, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to replace him as CEO in May 2023.

Buying an airline is no easy task. British Airways owner, IAG SA, abandoned a plan to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa in 2024 due to competition concerns, and Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. and Frontier Group Holdings faced difficulties trying to merge, the publication writes.

Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft17.01.26, 08:59 • 18394 views

Julia Shramko

