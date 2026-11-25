The leadership of the anti-corruption agencies is pressuring members of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission and asking them not to attend meetings or participate in voting. This was stated by the TSC chairman, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka addressed a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is implicated, was revenge against him by the NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a TSC meeting.

After that, TSC chairman and MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to a TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00. However, none of those invited appeared before the TSC on Monday, and they are being summoned again to a commission meeting. The next TSC meeting is scheduled for today, November 25.

According to Oleksii Honcharenko, he already knows of two cases in which the heads of the anti-corruption agencies personally called TSC members.

"And now I want to officially inform the media and the public and warn the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies. TSC members are currently being pressured. I already know of two cases in which the heads of the anti-corruption agencies personally called Members of Parliament and asked them not to attend meetings or participate in TSC voting. Pressure is coming from all sides and through various methods. I consider this an improper, harmful, and dangerous phenomenon that casts a shadow over the anti-corruption agencies," the MP stated.

Conflict of interest: who should establish it and how?

Honcharenko also commented on SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko's statement regarding a conflict of interest with the commission chairman and the fact that the TSC should vote to establish that there is no such conflict.

"It turns out that he has a conflict of interest with me, and the TSC has to vote to establish that there is no such conflict. Mr. Klymenko refers to the law and says that this is standard practice. I am frightened because Mr. Klymenko heads the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and should really know the law. It could still be understandable if such a statement had been made by the head of a territorial recruitment and social support center or the minister of agriculture. But this is the head of a prosecutor's office. From a legal perspective, this is absurd. There is simply no such procedure," the MP explained.

He added that the law on TSCs does not provide for "a vote on the absence of a conflict of interest."

"And now, about what is actually happening. First, Mr. Klymenko could not come because, according to media reports, he was supposed to go on a business trip. Then he had an international meeting. Next, he declared a conflict of interest, and now he demands that the TSC adopt a decision stating that there is no conflict. It seems to me that Mr. Klymenko simply does not want to attend the TSC meeting. Perhaps I am exaggerating, but all of this looks like avoidance. I also want to remind Mr. Klymenko of one simple thing: the government is the parliament. A Member of Parliament is an ELECTED representative of the people. Mr. Klymenko is APPOINTED. Therefore, you cannot INSTRUCT the Rada as to what it should do, or how and in what order it should do it," Honcharenko emphasized.

"The conflict arose when uncomfortable questions emerged": Honcharenko spoke about another letter from the head of the SAPO to the Temporary Investigative Commission