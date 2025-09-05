$41.350.02
Most Poles oppose Ukraine's NATO membership - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

More than half of Poles oppose Ukraine's NATO membership. However, attitudes towards Ukraine's EU membership are more favorable.

Most Poles oppose Ukraine's NATO membership - poll

Despite the support of Donald Tusk's government, the majority of Polish citizens are against Ukraine's integration into NATO, which could complicate Kyiv's position on the path to the Alliance. This is reported by Euractiv with reference to an IBRiS poll, writes UNN.

Details

According to an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, 52.7% of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, while only 33.5% support this idea. The picture turned out to be extremely politicized: the largest number of supporters of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance are among the voters of Tusk's pro-European government (59%), while among the supporters of the opposition Law and Justice party, almost three-quarters of respondents (74%) are categorically against.

Putin in Beijing: Russia not against Ukraine's EU accession, but NATO remains a "red line"02.09.25, 14:58 • 5458 views

These results reflect a serious split in Polish society: the government is trying to demonstrate a firm course of support for Kyiv, while the newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, close to the opposition, expresses doubts about the advisability of the Ukrainian application.

At the same time, Poles' attitude towards Ukraine's EU membership looks somewhat more favorable. According to the latest Eurobarometer, 51% of Polish citizens would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This correlates with the general European level of support (52%), although it is significantly lower than the figures in Northern Europe and the Baltic countries. For example, in Sweden, 91% of the population supports this idea, in Denmark and Finland - 81% each, in Lithuania - 72%, in Latvia - 64%, in Estonia - 61%.

The most skeptical remain the residents of Central Europe: in the Czech Republic and Hungary, 64% of respondents opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Thus, the poll shows that, despite diplomatic support from Warsaw, public opinion in Poland remains a serious challenge for Kyiv's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons31.08.25, 19:36 • 19032 views

Stepan Haftko

