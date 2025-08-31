$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would destroy Hungarian farmers and undermine food security. Budapest will block the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian publication Index.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Ukraine's accession to the EU will not only "destroy Hungarian farmers, but also undermine Hungary's food security and allow the Ukrainian mafia to enter Hungary".

That is why we will not allow the substantive part of the accession negotiations, i.e., specific negotiation chapters, to be opened

- stated the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

He added that Budapest would block the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Recall

Hungary was the only one of the 27 EU member states that did not condemn Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28.

At the same time, the European Union is considering all options for accelerating foreign policy decisions in order to avoid Hungary blocking initiatives in support of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

