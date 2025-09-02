$41.370.05
Putin in Beijing: Russia not against Ukraine's EU accession, but NATO remains a "red line"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is not against Ukraine's European integration, but NATO membership is unacceptable. Robert Fico confirmed his position on Ukraine's EU accession provided all criteria are met and expressed opposition to NATO membership.

Putin in Beijing: Russia not against Ukraine's EU accession, but NATO remains a "red line"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing, stated that Moscow had never opposed Ukraine's European integration. At the same time, he reiterated that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains a "red line" for the Kremlin and is unacceptable. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Putin, the Alliance's eastward expansion is aimed at "absorbing the post-Soviet space," and Russia, in his opinion, is forced to "defend its interests." He also rejected claims of a possible Russian attack on European countries, emphasizing that Moscow "never had such plans."

Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg02.09.25, 09:27 • 3584 views

Fico, for his part, in comments to the media, admitted that he faces criticism in the EU for participating in events in China and at a parade in Moscow, but explained this by the desire to "honor the memory of all victims of World War II." He emphasized Slovakia's commitment to the European Union, but at the same time stated the need to "normalize economic relations with Russia."

The Slovak Prime Minister also reiterated his position on Ukraine: the country has the right to a European perspective, but, in his opinion, must fulfill all conditions for EU membership so that "political factors do not outweigh the preparation criteria." At the same time, Fico confirmed his long-standing opposition to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

In his comments, Fico insisted on normalizing economic relations with Russia and criticized Ukraine for attacks on critical gas infrastructure that supplies Russian gas to Slovakia and Hungary.

— the material of The Guardian says.

Putin, in response, thanked the Slovak Prime Minister for his "independent foreign policy" and highly praised his government's position.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China on August 31, 2025, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a military parade in Beijing, which will take place on September 3. The SCO summit demonstrated closer cooperation between China and Russia in the economic and security spheres.

UNN reported that Putin arrived in Tianjin on September 1 for a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 5. This will happen after his return from Beijing, where Fico will participate in the parade and meet with the leaders of China and Russia.

Stepan Haftko

