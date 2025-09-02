The meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Beijing highlighted the close ties that have developed between them since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The "warm" relations have benefited both sides while Russia's economy struggles with Western sanctions. UNN reports this with reference to Bloomberg.

Xi welcomed Putin at their meeting on Tuesday, calling him an "old friend." He added that "Sino-Russian relations have withstood the test of changing international circumstances" and said that they are a good example of "friendship between neighbors, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Putin thanked Xi for the "warm welcome extended to our entire delegation."

Our close interaction reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level - Putin added.

Xi and Putin have brought their countries closer together since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Xi is using this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization security bloc meeting and a large military parade in the Chinese capital to strengthen ties with Putin and other world leaders, especially Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - writes Bloomberg.

It is noted that this diplomatic step was taken after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on export goods in a number of countries around the world, including China and India.

Putin arrived in Beijing for Xi Jinping's parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This visit is a response to Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow earlier this year for a similar event dedicated to Russia's "victory" over the Nazis.

Warm relations have benefited both sides while Russia's economy struggles with Western sanctions imposed due to the attack on Ukraine. According to Chinese customs, bilateral trade reached a new record of $245 billion in 2024, which is 68% more than in 2021 - notes Bloomberg.

Putin also visited the SCO event in Tianjin, near Beijing, over the past two days. Xi used this to gather his closest international allies. This comes at a time of escalating global tensions, as Trump's tariffs disrupt international trade flows and regional wars continue to erupt.

Without naming any country, Xi called on the SCO to "oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation, and the practice of intimidation" - a veiled hint at what Beijing considers US strong-arm tactics in the trade war.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup in Kyiv," and not by Russia's actions.