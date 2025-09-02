Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1542 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2828 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 19207 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 32575 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 42681 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 42666 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 187469 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 106406 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 193919 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 201197 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 139813 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 138776 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 126282 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 123631 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 116372 views
Publications
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1542 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 42689 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 77118 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 193921 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 201200 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 19208 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 37153 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 166736 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 294829 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 314009 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Fake news
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The meeting of the leaders of China and Russia in Beijing confirmed close ties. Bilateral trade reached a new record of $245 billion in 2024.

Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg

The meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Beijing highlighted the close ties that have developed between them since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The "warm" relations have benefited both sides while Russia's economy struggles with Western sanctions. UNN reports this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Xi welcomed Putin at their meeting on Tuesday, calling him an "old friend." He added that "Sino-Russian relations have withstood the test of changing international circumstances" and said that they are a good example of "friendship between neighbors, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Putin thanked Xi for the "warm welcome extended to our entire delegation."

Our close interaction reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level

- Putin added.

Xi and Putin have brought their countries closer together since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Xi is using this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization security bloc meeting and a large military parade in the Chinese capital to strengthen ties with Putin and other world leaders, especially Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- writes Bloomberg.

It is noted that this diplomatic step was taken after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on export goods in a number of countries around the world, including China and India.

"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator9/1/25, 6:39 AM • 5140 views

Putin arrived in Beijing for Xi Jinping's parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This visit is a response to Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow earlier this year for a similar event dedicated to Russia's "victory" over the Nazis.

Warm relations have benefited both sides while Russia's economy struggles with Western sanctions imposed due to the attack on Ukraine. According to Chinese customs, bilateral trade reached a new record of $245 billion in 2024, which is 68% more than in 2021

- notes Bloomberg.

Putin also visited the SCO event in Tianjin, near Beijing, over the past two days. Xi used this to gather his closest international allies. This comes at a time of escalating global tensions, as Trump's tariffs disrupt international trade flows and regional wars continue to erupt.

Without naming any country, Xi called on the SCO to "oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation, and the practice of intimidation" - a veiled hint at what Beijing considers US strong-arm tactics in the trade war.

Xi Jinping at the SCO summit: "We must advocate for a multipolar world"9/1/25, 7:57 PM • 4072 views

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup in Kyiv," and not by Russia's actions.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Beijing
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
United States
Ukraine