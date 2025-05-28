$41.680.11
Moscow announced the announcement of a new round of negotiations with Ukraine "in the near future"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Sergei Lavrov announced preparations for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine. Turkey has confirmed its readiness to organize a meeting between the delegations.

Moscow announced the announcement of a new round of negotiations with Ukraine "in the near future"

Moscow promises an announcement about the next round of negotiations with Ukraine "in the near future", as stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, quoted by Russian media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"... at the next round of direct negotiations, which we will announce in the near future," Lavrov said.

Addition

In Istanbul on May 16, the first direct negotiations in more than three years took place between the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the Russian delegation, headed by the advisor to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky. The parties stated that they had reached a number of agreements, including an exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000".

The Vatican was offered as a place for the next meeting. But, according to Western media, Russia does not consider the Vatican as a serious place for peace negotiations with Ukraine, since the Holy See is the residence of Catholicism and is surrounded by Italy, a member of NATO and the EU.

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg23.05.25, 09:30 • 69635 views

It was reported that Russian sources said they were considering Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for negotiations.

Recently, Turkey confirmed that it is ready to organize a new round of negotiations.

Turkey ready to host new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia27.05.25, 14:00 • 2394 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
NATO
European Union
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Ukraine
Vatican City
