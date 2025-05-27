Turkey ready to host new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ankara has offered to become a platform for negotiations on the settlement of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Also, Turkey is ready to act as a mediator between the parties to the conflict.
Turkey is ready to host a new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
UNN reports with reference to Hürriyet and Reuters.
Details
Hakan Fidan, who visited Moscow, said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Turkey is again offering a platform for negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ankara is also ready to act as a mediator.
The visit of the head of Turkish diplomacy to Russia continues. According to media reports, Turkey is also considering the issue of continuing gas supplies.
Recall
Russia does not consider the Vatican as a neutral platform for negotiations with Ukraine. Moscow proposes Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.
UNN reported that Peskov, answering the question, how satisfied Russia is with Turkey's mediating role and whether a new round of negotiations on Turkish territory is possible.