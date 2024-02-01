ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
MFA of Ukraine reacts to the UN court decision in the case against Russia

MFA of Ukraine reacts to the UN court decision in the case against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the decision of the International Court of Justice that Russia violated international law in its actions in Ukraine is the first time that the UN court has issued a final decision on Russia's violation of international law.

Commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case against the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this is the first time in history that the UN court has issued a final decision on violations of international law by the Russian Federation. The decision also leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is in violation of international law.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.  

On January 31, 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled on the merits of Ukraine's case against the Russian Federation regarding the application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The court found that Russia had violated both international treaties. This is the first time in history that the International Court of Justice has issued a final judgment on Russia's violations of international law

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the case initiated by Ukraine documented a campaign of terrorist acts that began in 2014 and brought suffering to the Ukrainian people.

Will be an appendix for further cases: political scientist on the decision of the UN court on ukraine's claims against russia31.01.24, 19:56 • 173414 views

Russian-controlled individuals and groups attacked Ukrainians, shelled civilian objects, and bombed peaceful cities. These included Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kharkiv, and Odesa. In addition, Russia has been conducting a campaign aimed at the cultural destruction of ethnic groups of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea since 2014. The judgment of the International Court of Justice leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is in violation of international law

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Ukraine remains committed to seeking justice and accountability for all illegal actions of Russia, including the full-scale invasion that Russia launched in 2022.  

Addendum Addendum

The International Court of Justice has announced a ruling in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.

The court partially upheld Ukraine's claim, but rejected most of its allegations. 

The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case on Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination. 

Development of partnerships in the defense industry: Ukraine has signed dozens of agreements on joint production of weapons01.02.24, 11:31 • 32489 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-nationsUnited Nations
volnovakhaVolnovakha
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kramatorskKramatorsk
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

