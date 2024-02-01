MFA of Ukraine reacts to the UN court decision in the case against Russia

Commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case against the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this is the first time in history that the UN court has issued a final decision on violations of international law by the Russian Federation. The decision also leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is in violation of international law.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On January 31, 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled on the merits of Ukraine's case against the Russian Federation regarding the application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The court found that Russia had violated both international treaties. This is the first time in history that the International Court of Justice has issued a final judgment on Russia's violations of international law - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the case initiated by Ukraine documented a campaign of terrorist acts that began in 2014 and brought suffering to the Ukrainian people.

Russian-controlled individuals and groups attacked Ukrainians, shelled civilian objects, and bombed peaceful cities. These included Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kharkiv, and Odesa. In addition, Russia has been conducting a campaign aimed at the cultural destruction of ethnic groups of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea since 2014. The judgment of the International Court of Justice leaves no doubt that the Russian Federation is in violation of international law - the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Ukraine remains committed to seeking justice and accountability for all illegal actions of Russia, including the full-scale invasion that Russia launched in 2022.

The International Court of Justice has announced a ruling in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.

The court partially upheld Ukraine's claim, but rejected most of its allegations.

The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case on Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.

