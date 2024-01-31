Will be an appendix for further cases: political scientist on the decision of the UN court on ukraine's claims against russia

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 15043 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104528 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132470 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132483 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173401 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178091 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167068 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 38079 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100239 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98763 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101715 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 53695 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 15043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257156 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 18476 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132479 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121021 views
Actual
Will be an appendix for further cases: political scientist on the decision of the UN court on ukraine's claims against russia

Will be an appendix for further cases: political scientist on the decision of the UN court on ukraine's claims against russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 173418 views

The International Court of Justice has found Russia guilty of violating the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism under one of its articles in Ukraine's charges against Russia related to the financing of terrorism in eastern Ukraine.

The UN International Court of Justice has confirmed a smaller part of Ukraine's charges against Russia for terrorist financing, but this is still a result for Kyiv. This opinion was expressed to UNN by political scientist Olesya Yakhno, who noted that this decision will be an annex for further cases and will also be taken into account as part of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. 

"The lawsuit was filed a long time ago and has two parts. One part of the lawsuit was filed in episodes starting back in 2014. These are two Conventions. For Donbas, it was Convention  on the financing of terrorism, and for Crimea, it was a violation of racial discrimination. These conventions were chosen because Russia is a signatory and a party to them, which means that it was possible to obtain a court decision under these conventions and generally get Russia to enter this legal process," Yakhno said.

She noted that the court found Russia guilty of violating the Terrorist Financing Convention under one of its articles, No. 9.

"There are aspects that partially explain why. For example, in Crimea, Russia recognizes its legal status. That is, if Russia recognizes its status, it can be blamed. Since Russia does not recognize its status in Donbas, and we do not recognize the "DPR" and "LPR", but consider them Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, it was not easy to prove the very composition of those accusations of specific financing of weapons, including the one that shot down MH17," Yakhno said.

The UN court in the case of Ukraine v. Russia found that Russia violated the organization's treaty - media31.01.24, 17:19 • 25378 views

According to her, the problem with the application of the Convention on  Racial Discrimination is that Russia does not allow monitoring missions to Crimea.

"Russia recognizes its jurisdiction in Crimea, which means that charges can be brought against it, but it does not allow monitoring missions to go there to record these charges. That's why there is another problem here: Russia tells everyone that everything is fine there, we have different schools, we have Crimean Tatars, and we don't harass them, but we harass those who are allegedly extremists, and we don't allow real monitoring. So this also had its impact," Yakhno said.

However, she is convinced that the decision of the International Court of Justice is still a result for Ukraine.

It is still a  result for us. The result on Donbas  will allow us to use this in other court cases in the future, referring to the International Court of Justice. After all, there are many lawsuits, including other courts that consider cases of genocide and child abduction. Therefore, this will be an addition to the materials that are already available. But in principle, we see how difficult it is, and how long this case has been going on. The fact that only a part of our charges were adjudicated and Russia was found guilty shows how difficult it is to prove Russia's guilt in the conditions of the hybrid war (in 2014 - ed.) 

- Yakhno said.

The International Court of Justice announced the decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia: details31.01.24, 18:01 • 31889 views

However, she noted that there are many other lawsuits that have already been filed based on the materials collected after the full-scale invasion in 2022. The evidence there is absolutely "transparent" because there are satellite images and so on.

"A lot of work has been done since 2014, and it was not easy to collect evidence. It is good that this decision was made at all, because we know that courts take a long time. The outcome in Donbas will allow us to appeal to other courts as well. It will be an annex for further cases and this episode will also be taken into account as part of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in general," Yakhno said.  

The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case of Ukraine against Russia. It is 117 pages long31.01.24, 18:54 • 29582 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising