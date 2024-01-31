The UN court in the case of Ukraine v. Russia found that Russia violated the organization's treaty - media

The International Court of Justice (UN) has recognized that "Russia violated some parts of the UN anti-terrorism treaty by not investigating financial support for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine in 2014," but did not award compensation as requested by Ukraine, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

The UN's highest court has reportedly refused to make a specific ruling on Russia's alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, as requested by Kyiv.

Addendum

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.