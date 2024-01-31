The UN court in the case of Ukraine v. Russia found that Russia violated the organization's treaty - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102106 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128888 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171475 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275683 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244366 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101714 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86358 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82975 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95277 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240918 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128890 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103742 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120173 views
The UN court in the case of Ukraine v. Russia found that Russia violated the organization's treaty - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25378 views

The International Court of Justice has recognized that Russia has violated part of the UN anti-terrorism treaty

The International Court of Justice (UN) has recognized that "Russia violated some parts of the UN anti-terrorism treaty by not investigating financial support for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine in 2014," but did not award compensation as requested by Ukraine, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

The UN's highest court has reportedly refused to make a specific ruling on Russia's alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, as requested by Kyiv.

Addendum

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising