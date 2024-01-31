The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case of Ukraine against Russia. It is 117 pages long

The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination, UNN reports.

The text of the judgment is published on the official page of the International Court of Justice in the social network X.

The document is 117 pages long.

The International Court of Justice has announced a judgment in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination. The court partially satisfied Ukraine's claim, but rejected most of its accusations.

On November 8, 2019, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations recognized its jurisdiction in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions. The Court also emphasized that Ukraine had complied with all pre-trial procedures. This decision means that the International Court of Justice can proceed to consider the case on the merits.

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.