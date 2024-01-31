ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case of Ukraine against Russia. It is 117 pages long

Kyiv  •  UNN

The International Court of Justice has published the 117-page text of its judgment in the case of Ukraine v. Russia regarding violations of the conventions on the financing of terrorism and racial discrimination, partially satisfying Ukraine's claims.

The International Court of Justice has published the text of the judgment in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination, UNN reports.

The text of the judgment is published on the official page of the International Court of Justice in the social network X.

The document is 117 pages long.

Previously

The International Court of Justice has announced a judgment in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination. The court partially satisfied Ukraine's claim, but rejected most of its accusations. 

On November 8, 2019, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations recognized its jurisdiction in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions. The Court also emphasized that Ukraine had complied with all pre-trial procedures. This decision means that the International Court of Justice can proceed to consider the case on the merits.

On January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
ukraineUkraine

