The International Court of Justice announced the decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia: details

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101845 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128598 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129786 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275486 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177823 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244215 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101523 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85016 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81679 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94024 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34484 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240777 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2683 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128597 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103667 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103799 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120107 views
The International Court of Justice announced the decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31889 views

The International Court of Justice partially upheld Ukraine's claim that Russia violated the conventions on the financing of terrorism and racial discrimination, but rejected most of Ukraine's accusations.

The International Court of Justice has announced a ruling in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination. The court partially upheld Ukraine's claim, but rejected most of its accusations. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Thus, the court rejected most of Ukraine's claims of terrorist financing. It statedthat the case could only concern Russia's alleged support for terrorism through finance, not weapons that could be used to carry out terrorist attacks.

The Hague court also stated that it did not have sufficient evidence to decide whether the groups that Ukraine calls terrorist are indeed so.

At the same time, the court ruled that Russia had failed to conduct the necessary investigation into the accusations of terrorist involvement of representatives of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR" made by Ukraine, and thus violated the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.

This is the only point in this part of the charges brought by Ukraine that the court upheld.

At the same time, the UN court refused to order compensation to Ukraine, as Kyiv insisted.

Regarding the second group of charges about the situation in Crimea, the court ruled that the actions of Russian law enforcement agencies against Crimean Tatars may have partially violated the rights of this ethnic group.

However, with regard to the allegations of racial discrimination, the court stated that it was not convinced that Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea were persecuted on the basis of their ethnic origin. It believes that the actions against them could have been politically motivated.

In addition, the court interpreted the persecution of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people as a political action, not one based on the ethnic origin of its leaders. Therefore, it does not believe that the ban on the Mejlis violates the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The court stated that Ukraine failed to convince it that Russia violated the rights of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars on the basis of their nationality. At the same time, according to the court, Russia is guilty of violating the rights of ethnic Ukrainians in Crimea, as the number of students studying in the Ukrainian language has plummeted since the annexation of the peninsula.

The court refused to award any compensation to Ukraine.

Addendum

On January 16, 2017 , Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

The charges against Russia include:

- providing weapons and other types of assistance to illegal armed groups;

- the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17;

- shelling of residential areas of Mariupol and Kramatorsk;

- destruction of a civilian passenger bus near Volnovakha;

- an explosion during a peaceful assembly in Kharkiv;

- discrimination against the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities;

- ban on the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people;

- waves of disappearances, murders, unauthorized searches, and detentions;

- restrictions on the teaching of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
the-hagueThe Hague
volnovakhaVolnovakha
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kramatorskKramatorsk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising