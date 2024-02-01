Development of partnerships in the defense industry: Ukraine has signed dozens of agreements on joint production of weapons

Thanks to the joint work of the Ukrainian government, it has managed to increase joint production of weapons with partners, which is confirmed by such results as the production of L119 howitzers of 105 mm caliber in Ukraine (jointly with BAE Systems); production of Lynx and Fuchs armored combat vehicles (jointly with Rheinmetal), as well as other agreements.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine has been actively developing partnerships in the defense industry for a long time and already has fruitful cooperation with defense companies from the UK, Italy, Germany, Poland, France, the Czech Republic and others - the statement reads.

Currently, 88 defense companies from 24 countries have joined the Alliance: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United States (as of January 2024).

It is noted that it was possible to increase joint production of weapons with partners, thanks to the joint work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

The following results are currently known:

production of L119 howitzers of 105 mm caliber in Ukraine (opening of an office of the British company BAE Systems and an agreement with them);

production of Lynx and Fuchs armored combat vehicles (jointly with Rheinmetal in 2024);

holding a Ukrainian-Danish defense industry forum with a focus on drone production;

several dozen agreements on joint production of weapons, which are protected by non-disclosure provisions and are not subject to public announcement.

