Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102808 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129981 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130771 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169853 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276655 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177960 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245196 views

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102447 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 91876 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 88757 views
March 2, 05:19 AM • 100177 views
05:34 AM • 42657 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276660 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245200 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 230417 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 255850 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 241697 views
10:40 AM • 9136 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129990 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104024 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104134 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120413 views
Turkish business joins the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33533 views

The meeting discussed the involvement of Turkish business in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, such as seaports, roads and bridges, in order to increase exports and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In Istanbul, Oleksandr Kubrakov , Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, met with Omer Bolat, Minister of Trade of Turkey, and Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey. The conversation took place within the framework of the Forum for the Restoration of Ukraine. They discussed, among other things, the involvement of Turkish business in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories  and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reported .

In particular, we are talking about the development of proposals and design solutions for the water area and seaports of Ukraine. We see the willingness of companies to invest in the development of maritime logistics and infrastructure. Also, roads. Turkish business has extensive experience, in particular in the construction of the Zaporizhzhia and Kremenchuk bridges, and has proven to be a reliable partner. We are also ready to cooperate in case of resumption of air traffic. 

- said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Details

Kurbakov noted that Turkish government and business structures have deep technical expertise and experience in rebuilding infrastructure after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

They also have an important experience of working with international financial institutions and organizations for Ukraine.

The Minister thanked the Turkish partners for their support and expressed hope for mutually beneficial cooperation.

We are confident that such mutually beneficial cooperation will help to increase the export potential of both countries, expand logistics and foreign economic relations. We thank our Turkish partners for their support! 

 - Kurbakov said

It is noted that within the framework of this forum, the parties created the Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force and developed priority areas of cooperation:

  • restoration of road infrastructure and construction of temporary bridges and overpasses on key routes;  
  • projects for the restoration and development of water transport infrastructure;  
  • protection of critical infrastructure and housing recovery;  
  • aviation.

Ministry of Recovery and the UN present a strategy for transition from humanitarian aid to community support23.01.24, 13:42 • 22951 view

Optional

The Ukrainian Ministry of Reconstruction reminded that at the end of the summer, a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure reconstruction was signed in Lviv following a high-level meeting in the presence of the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tatiana Salganik

