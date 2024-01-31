Turkish business joins the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure

In Istanbul, Oleksandr Kubrakov , Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, met with Omer Bolat, Minister of Trade of Turkey, and Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey. The conversation took place within the framework of the Forum for the Restoration of Ukraine. They discussed, among other things, the involvement of Turkish business in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reported .

In particular, we are talking about the development of proposals and design solutions for the water area and seaports of Ukraine. We see the willingness of companies to invest in the development of maritime logistics and infrastructure. Also, roads. Turkish business has extensive experience, in particular in the construction of the Zaporizhzhia and Kremenchuk bridges, and has proven to be a reliable partner. We are also ready to cooperate in case of resumption of air traffic. - said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Details

Kurbakov noted that Turkish government and business structures have deep technical expertise and experience in rebuilding infrastructure after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

They also have an important experience of working with international financial institutions and organizations for Ukraine.

The Minister thanked the Turkish partners for their support and expressed hope for mutually beneficial cooperation.

We are confident that such mutually beneficial cooperation will help to increase the export potential of both countries, expand logistics and foreign economic relations. We thank our Turkish partners for their support! - Kurbakov said

It is noted that within the framework of this forum, the parties created the Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force and developed priority areas of cooperation:

restoration of road infrastructure and construction of temporary bridges and overpasses on key routes;

projects for the restoration and development of water transport infrastructure;

protection of critical infrastructure and housing recovery;

aviation.

Ministry of Recovery and the UN present a strategy for transition from humanitarian aid to community support

Optional

The Ukrainian Ministry of Reconstruction reminded that at the end of the summer, a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure reconstruction was signed in Lviv following a high-level meeting in the presence of the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.