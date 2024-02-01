US and British Defense Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

U.S. and British Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Grant Shapps discussed common challenges facing the countries and further joint support for Ukraine. This is stated on the Pentagon's website, UNN reports.

Austin noted that the US-UK alliance remains key as the two countries work together to address the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza, attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, and Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of a number of security challenges, Austin said that "the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is stronger than ever."

He added that the United States and the United Kingdom continue to "stand with Ukraine" as the Russian invasion enters its third year.

"I look forward to discussing ways we can continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereign territory," Austin said.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the US Congress will vote for additional assistance to Ukraine, given its role in Ukraine's defense and prosperity.

In addition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appeal to Congress to support Ukraine ; inaction could bring Putin a victory.