Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Donald Trump announced the attraction of over $5 billion from the founding countries of the Peace Council for humanitarian needs and infrastructure restoration in Gaza. The funds will be finalized on February 19 in Washington.

Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – Trump

US President Donald Trump announced the attraction of significant financial resources from the founding countries of the recently established Peace Council. The funds will be directed to humanitarian needs and capital restoration of infrastructure in Gaza, which has suffered significant destruction during the prolonged armed conflict. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the administration's plans, the participating countries have already confirmed their readiness to provide more than 5 billion US dollars. These agreements are to be finalized on February 19 at an official meeting in Washington, where the deployment of "thousands of personnel" to international stabilization forces will also be discussed. President Trump emphasized a key condition for the successful completion of the peace process.

US presents UN plan for Gaza demilitarization through arms buyback and international control29.01.26, 06:11 • 4175 views

It is very important that Hamas fulfills its obligation for complete and immediate demilitarization

– Trump stated in his address on the Truth Social platform.

Political composition of the Council and international support

The Peace Council has brought together a wide range of international leaders, including Argentine President Javier Milei and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as well as representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. According to sources, the status of a permanent member of the board of directors implies a contribution of at least 1 billion dollars. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also plans to join the discussion in Washington as an observer.

Trump plans to hold Peace Council meeting in Washington this month07.02.26, 18:17 • 5381 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
