Trump plans to hold Peace Council meeting in Washington this month

US President Donald Trump plans to hold a meeting of the Peace Council in Washington this month, on Thursday, February 19. Bloomberg writes about this, as reported by UNN.

The US plans to convene the first official meeting of President Donald Trump's Peace Council in Washington on February 19 - the publication writes.

It is noted that this month's meeting will be the first in Washington, where the council will be headquartered. Trump stated that it would be "the most prestigious council of leaders ever assembled."

The publication reminds that this council was a key element of Trump's 20-point plan, which helped achieve a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in October. Trump led the first meeting of the group's members – about 20 countries, including Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Hungary – in Davos, Switzerland, in January, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

US President Donald Trump is developing a project for a new international organization called the "Peace Council," which is intended to be an alternative to the UN. According to the draft charter, countries wishing to obtain a permanent seat on the Council without the need for re-election every three years must make a one-time payment of $1 billion.