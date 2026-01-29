$42.960.17
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 12957 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 16106 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 14569 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 14460 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 17137 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 19437 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14050 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 25411 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24487 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

US presents UN plan for Gaza demilitarization through arms buyback and international control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The US presented a strategy for the demilitarization of Gaza to the UN Security Council, which includes buying back weapons from militants. The plan aims to remove Hamas from power and destroy its military infrastructure under international supervision.

US presents UN plan for Gaza demilitarization through arms buyback and international control
Photo: Reuters

The United States has officially presented to the UN Security Council a strategy for the complete disarmament of the Gaza Strip, which envisages the launch of a large-scale weapons buyback program from militants. The plan, initiated by the Donald Trump administration, aims to permanently remove the Hamas group from governing the region and destroy its military infrastructure under the supervision of independent international observers. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the proposal, the demilitarization process will be financed by international forces and will include not only the removal of equipment, but also the reintegration of former members of armed groups into civilian life. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Voltz emphasized that the "Trump Peace Council," which already includes 26 countries, will exert maximum pressure on Hamas to comply with the terms of the ceasefire concluded in October 2025.

Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until Hamas is disarmed - Netanyahu28.01.26, 09:38 • 3720 views

International independent observers will monitor the demilitarization process in Gaza, including the final decommissioning of weapons through an agreed decommissioning process and with the support of an internationally funded buyback and reintegration program.

— Voltz stated during the Security Council meeting.

Elimination of terrorist infrastructure

The American plan excludes any participation of Hamas in the future power architecture in Gaza. The strategy provides for the complete elimination of underground tunnels and missile production workshops without the right to restore them. Voltz emphasized Washington's uncompromising position on the future status of the group.

Israel plans to build a large camp in Rafah with facial recognition technology28.01.26, 03:47 • 3792 views

Hamas must not play any role in the governance of Gaza, directly or indirectly, in any form. All military terrorist and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt.

— added the American diplomat.

US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hub23.01.26, 00:12 • 8378 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
United Nations Security Council
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip