US presents UN plan for Gaza demilitarization through arms buyback and international control
The US presented a strategy for the demilitarization of Gaza to the UN Security Council, which includes buying back weapons from militants. The plan aims to remove Hamas from power and destroy its military infrastructure under international supervision.
The United States has officially presented to the UN Security Council a strategy for the complete disarmament of the Gaza Strip, which envisages the launch of a large-scale weapons buyback program from militants. The plan, initiated by the Donald Trump administration, aims to permanently remove the Hamas group from governing the region and destroy its military infrastructure under the supervision of independent international observers. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to the proposal, the demilitarization process will be financed by international forces and will include not only the removal of equipment, but also the reintegration of former members of armed groups into civilian life. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Voltz emphasized that the "Trump Peace Council," which already includes 26 countries, will exert maximum pressure on Hamas to comply with the terms of the ceasefire concluded in October 2025.
International independent observers will monitor the demilitarization process in Gaza, including the final decommissioning of weapons through an agreed decommissioning process and with the support of an internationally funded buyback and reintegration program.
Elimination of terrorist infrastructure
The American plan excludes any participation of Hamas in the future power architecture in Gaza. The strategy provides for the complete elimination of underground tunnels and missile production workshops without the right to restore them. Voltz emphasized Washington's uncompromising position on the future status of the group.
Hamas must not play any role in the governance of Gaza, directly or indirectly, in any form. All military terrorist and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt.
