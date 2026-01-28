Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until Hamas is disarmed - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until the Hamas group lays down its arms. He added that Israel will maintain security control in Gaza and the West Bank, according to UNN, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

Right now, we are focused on two tasks: destroying Hamas's weapons and demilitarizing Gaza, ridding it of weapons and tunnels. - Netanyahu stated.

He also reaffirmed his position on the return of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, he reiterated a warning that Israel would respond with force if attacked by Iran.

These statements came amid the return to Israel of the last killed hostage, Ran Gvili.

Additionally

Ran Gvili, who served in a special unit of the Israeli police, died in battle on the morning of October 7, 2023, at the age of 24. After his death, his body was abducted by militants and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that they would continue to support the families of the victims and those who returned from captivity, and would continue to act to strengthen the security of the country's citizens.

The IDF also reported that with the return of Ran Gvili's remains, all hostages had been returned from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel.

Recall

