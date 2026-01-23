$43.180.08
US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hub

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Trump administration presented the "New Gaza" project at the World Economic Forum. The plan envisions transforming the enclave into a modern economic hub by 2035.

US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hub

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Donald Trump administration presented an ambitious project called "New Gaza." The plan, presented by Jared Kushner, envisions a complete transformation of the enclave into a modern economic hub, despite ongoing instability and recent ceasefire violations. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Jared Kushner demonstrated to forum participants a detailed master plan that includes the construction of skyscrapers along the Mediterranean coast, the creation of industrial parks, and data processing centers. The project is focused on developing a market economy in Gaza, which is expected to attract international investments and ensure the region's GDP growth to over $10 billion by 2035. According to Kushner, the goal is to transform Gaza into a successful city, following the example of Dubai or Singapore.

The role of the "Peace Council" and challenges on the ground

The initiative is a key element of the activities of Trump's newly formed "Peace Council," which has taken on the role of mediator in resolving global conflicts. The reconstruction plan is divided into six stages, starting with the southern areas around Rafah, where Israel already controls significant territories. However, the project has not yet provided answers to critical questions regarding the property rights of displaced Palestinians and the mechanisms for financing the clearing of millions of tons of military debris from the territory.

Escalation of the situation in the enclave

The presentation in Davos took place against the backdrop of reports of new ceasefire violations. Palestinian sources claim that five people died as a result of the latest airstrikes in the sector. These incidents underscore the fragility of the October ceasefire agreement, which the US is trying to use as a foundation for implementing its large-scale economic plans in the region. 

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
