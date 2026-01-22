Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border to fully resume operations next week

"Rafah" on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is planned to open for passage in both directions next week. This was announced by the head of the National Committee for the Management of the Gaza Strip, Ali Shaath, in a video address to participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, writes UNN.

Details

"I am pleased to announce that as a first step, next week the Rafah crossing will be opened in both directions," the committee head said.

Shaath emphasized that "Rafah" for Palestinians is not only a checkpoint, but also a "lifeline."

The opening of the Rafah crossing means that Gaza is no longer closed to the future and peace, he added.

