Israel plans to build a large camp in Rafah with facial recognition technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Israel is preparing the territory for the construction of a large camp in Rafah, equipped with facial recognition technology. The facility will serve as a checkpoint and temporary accommodation for Palestinians before their possible departure to Egypt.

Israel plans to build a large camp in Rafah with facial recognition technology
Photo: Reuters

In the southern Gaza Strip, preparations have begun for the construction of a large camp for Palestinians, equipped with modern surveillance systems. According to retired Israeli General Amir Avivi, the facility in Rafah will serve as a checkpoint and temporary accommodation for individuals before their possible departure to Egypt. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the plan, entry and exit from the camp will be controlled by Israeli military personnel using facial recognition technologies. The area for the future facility has been previously cleared of Hamas's underground tunnels. Amir Avivi, who heads the Israel Defense and Security Forum, emphasized that the camp will be able to accommodate hundreds of thousands of people, ensuring full identification of each resident.

US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hub23.01.26, 00:12 • 8288 views

You need to build infrastructure in Rafah that can accommodate them, and then they can decide whether they want to leave or not

— Avivi told Reuters.

Political context and opening of the crossing point

The initiative to build the camp coincides with preparations for the limited opening of the Rafah crossing point on the border with Egypt, as provided for by US President Donald Trump's peace plan. On January 27, 2026, it became known that after the return of the body of the last Israeli hostage, Ran Gvili, Israel agreed to pedestrian movement across the border under strict control.

Israel announces identification of remains of last hostage from Gaza – Sergeant Ran Gvili26.01.26, 16:34 • 3968 views

Official Jerusalem has not yet commented on the details of the camp's construction, but Israeli officials have previously stated their intention to facilitate the voluntary emigration of Palestinians. At the same time, the Palestinian side and international humanitarian organizations express concern that such infrastructure could become a tool for the forced displacement of the population from the blocked enclave. 

Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border to fully resume operations next week22.01.26, 14:34 • 2483 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Reuters
Donald Trump
Rafah
Egypt
Gaza Strip