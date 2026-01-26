$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel announces identification of remains of last hostage from Gaza – Sergeant Ran Gvili

The Israel Defense Forces have identified the remains of First Sergeant Ran Gvili, the last hostage from the Gaza Strip. His body was abducted by militants after his death on October 7, 2023.

Israel announces identification of remains of last hostage from Gaza – Sergeant Ran Gvili

The Israel Defense Forces reported the identification of the remains of First Sergeant Ran Gvili – the last hostage held in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the identification process was completed by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police and the military rabbinate. IDF representatives have already informed the deceased's family that his body will be returned for burial.

According to available information and intelligence, Ran Gvili, who served in the Israeli police special unit, was killed in battle on the morning of October 7, 2023, at the age of 24. After his death, his body was abducted by militants and taken to the Gaza Strip.

Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration17.01.26, 23:44 • 11022 views

The Israel Defense Forces expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that they will continue to support the families of the victims and those who returned from captivity, and will continue to act to strengthen the security of the country's citizens.

The IDF also reported that with the return of Ran Gvili's remains, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel.

Addendum

Earlier, the Israeli authorities stated that after the completion of the search for the remains of the last hostage, they plan to open the "Rafah" checkpoint on the border with Egypt to resume movement and humanitarian supplies.

Recall

The Israeli Ministry of Defense denied the government's intentions to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip, stating that the military presence would be purely for security purposes. This position contradicts the "Trump Plan" for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

