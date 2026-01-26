Israel announces identification of remains of last hostage from Gaza – Sergeant Ran Gvili

The Israel Defense Forces reported the identification of the remains of First Sergeant Ran Gvili – the last hostage held in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, according to UNN.

As noted, the identification process was completed by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police and the military rabbinate. IDF representatives have already informed the deceased's family that his body will be returned for burial.

According to available information and intelligence, Ran Gvili, who served in the Israeli police special unit, was killed in battle on the morning of October 7, 2023, at the age of 24. After his death, his body was abducted by militants and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that they will continue to support the families of the victims and those who returned from captivity, and will continue to act to strengthen the security of the country's citizens.

The IDF also reported that with the return of Ran Gvili's remains, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli authorities stated that after the completion of the search for the remains of the last hostage, they plan to open the "Rafah" checkpoint on the border with Egypt to resume movement and humanitarian supplies.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense denied the government's intentions to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip, stating that the military presence would be purely for security purposes. This position contradicts the "Trump Plan" for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.