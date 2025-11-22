Meloni discussed US peace plan with Merz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed the American proposal for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The conversation was reported by the Italian government, according to UNN.

During the conversation, the leaders emphasized the importance of supporting the ongoing negotiation processes and reaffirmed their desire to achieve a just and lasting peace for the benefit of all of Europe.

In particular, they positively assessed the provisions on reliable security guarantees, which are considered a key element of European and transatlantic stability, and which Italy has long supported.

At the same time, the Italian government noted that other parts of the US plan require additional study.

It is noted that in the coming hours and on Saturday, November 22, Meloni will continue contacts with the main leaders interested in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine and discussed US efforts to end the war, emphasizing the need for European partners' approval for any peace agreement.

