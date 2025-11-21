Merz and Trump discussed US peace plan for Ukraine

Photo: AP

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a brief phone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the American plan to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the media, citing the press service of the German Chancellor, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports citing the press service of the German government, Merz and Trump spoke on the phone for about 15 minutes. The details of the conversation's content are not disclosed, but it is noted that the Washington-proposed peace plan for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war was discussed.

The German government also reported that Merz would inform European partners about the results of the conversation in the near future.

I just discussed the peace plan for Ukraine with Trump in a good and confidential phone conversation. We agreed on further steps at the advisor level. I will now inform European partners - Merz wrote on the social network X.

