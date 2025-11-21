French Foreign Minister to hold coordination talks with European ministers on Ukraine
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will hold coordination talks with European ministers on the situation around Ukraine. Ministers from Germany, Poland, Great Britain, Finland, Italy, and the head of the EU foreign policy department will join the conversation.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will hold a coordination call with European ministers on Friday evening to discuss the situation around Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to a source in the French diplomatic service, Barrot will join a teleconference within the framework of the so-called Washington format. The foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, Great Britain, Finland, Italy, and the head of the EU foreign policy department will also take part in the conversation.
The "Washington format" originates from a meeting of the leaders of these states in the US capital at the beginning of the year, where they discussed possible peace initiatives for Ukraine.
