French Foreign Minister to hold coordination talks with European ministers on Ukraine

Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will hold a coordination call with European ministers on Friday evening to discuss the situation around Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to a source in the French diplomatic service, Barrot will join a teleconference within the framework of the so-called Washington format. The foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, Great Britain, Finland, Italy, and the head of the EU foreign policy department will also take part in the conversation.

French drone manufacturers aim to sign deals with Ukraine by year-end

The "Washington format" originates from a meeting of the leaders of these states in the US capital at the beginning of the year, where they discussed possible peace initiatives for Ukraine.

Merz and Trump discussed US peace plan for Ukraine