French drone manufacturers aim to sign deals with Ukraine by year-end

French drone manufacturers are intensifying negotiations with Ukrainian partners, aiming to conclude agreements by the end of the year despite uncertain funding and competition within Europe. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

According to industry sources and diplomatic circles, French and Ukrainian companies are rushing to agree on joint production projects and contracts, as demand for drones is rapidly growing due to the war in Ukraine and drone incidents in European cities. Ukraine provides unique combat data, allowing European manufacturers to immediately test new systems on the front – information they desperately lack.

On November 17, in Paris, with the participation of the presidents of both countries, a meeting of dozens of companies and government officials was held, dedicated to accelerating cooperation in the field of drones.

French firms are lagging behind, so we are actually working on a very short-term perspective – that is, on co-production channels in Ukraine or in France that could be established in the coming weeks or months. – noted a French diplomatic representative.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Macron was attended by the heads of Delair, Alta Ares, Parrot, EOS Technologie, the ADIF lobby, and defense giants MBDA, Thales, and Safran.

There are expressed needs, and now we will see if this actually leads to significant contracts. – noted a representative of Alta Ares.

According to two officials, this company may conclude an agreement with Ukraine after its interceptors proved capable of destroying Iranian Shaheds.

