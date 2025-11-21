French drone manufacturers aim to sign deals with Ukraine by year-end

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
07:13 PM • 7222 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 14264 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 17902 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 17784 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 22636 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 15888 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17248 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16675 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 34434 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20575 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.2m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 11708 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 13785 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 17695 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 14543 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 12445 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 12487 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 14580 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 22636 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 34434 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 33520 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 12487 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 30933 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 45348 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 47437 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 60966 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale
Eurofighter Typhoon

French drone manufacturers aim to sign deals with Ukraine by year-end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

French and Ukrainian companies are intensifying negotiations on drone cooperation. The goal is to sign agreements by the end of the year, despite uncertain funding and competition.

French drone manufacturers aim to sign deals with Ukraine by year-end

French drone manufacturers are intensifying negotiations with Ukrainian partners, aiming to conclude agreements by the end of the year despite uncertain funding and competition within Europe. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

According to industry sources and diplomatic circles, French and Ukrainian companies are rushing to agree on joint production projects and contracts, as demand for drones is rapidly growing due to the war in Ukraine and drone incidents in European cities. Ukraine provides unique combat data, allowing European manufacturers to immediately test new systems on the front – information they desperately lack.

On November 17, in Paris, with the participation of the presidents of both countries, a meeting of dozens of companies and government officials was held, dedicated to accelerating cooperation in the field of drones.

Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy17.11.25, 14:46 • 46696 views

French firms are lagging behind, so we are actually working on a very short-term perspective – that is, on co-production channels in Ukraine or in France that could be established in the coming weeks or months.

– noted a French diplomatic representative.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Macron was attended by the heads of Delair, Alta Ares, Parrot, EOS Technologie, the ADIF lobby, and defense giants MBDA, Thales, and Safran.

Decisions affecting the interests of Europe and NATO require common support: France made a statement regarding the peace plan for Ukraine21.11.25, 15:51 • 2116 views

There are expressed needs, and now we will see if this actually leads to significant contracts.

– noted a representative of Alta Ares.

According to two officials, this company may conclude an agreement with Ukraine after its interceptors proved capable of destroying Iranian Shaheds.

The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany21.11.25, 14:55 • 17714 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Reuters
NATO
Shahed-136
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine