Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy

As part of the declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment signed between Ukraine and France, Ukraine may receive 100 Rafale F4 aircraft and 8 SAMP-T air defense systems. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine can receive 100 Rafale F4 aircraft, very powerful French radars, 8 SAMP-T air defense systems - said Zelenskyy.

The President called the agreement between Ukraine and France "historic."

Additionally

Aster 30 SAMP/T (sol-air moyenne portée terrestre) is a French-Italian ground-based air defense system designed to counter high-speed threats such as tactical ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missiles, aircraft, and UAVs.

A SAMP/T battery consists of a control vehicle, an Arabel radar (GM200), and up to 6 launchers that can be dispersed up to 10 km from the radar.

The range of SAMP/T is from 3 to 100 km against aircraft and from 3 to 25 km against ballistic missiles. The engagement altitude is up to 25 km. Each launcher can fire 8 missiles in 10 seconds. The complex is serviced by 20 military personnel.

An important quality of Aster missiles, which are used to equip SAMP-T air defense systems, is the ability to hit priority targets with a direct hit (hit-to-kill). For this purpose, the Aster missile uses a method of proportional gas-dynamic transverse control.

Recall

At the military air base in the French city of Vélizy-Villacoublay, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of the declaration with France. First of all, it concerns 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs.