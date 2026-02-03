Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv region: damage to energy infrastructure, 6 wounded

Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on Kharkiv and the region overnight. Energy infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and civilian objects were targeted. Six civilians were injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Details

"According to the investigation, on the night of February 3, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the city of Kharkiv and the region," the report says.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used: Geran-2 type attack UAVs, Tornado-S MLRS with cluster munitions, missiles, and aerial munitions in the region.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv were damaged.

Civilians were injured - two men and two women.

In the city of Derhachi, as indicated, a household was damaged. A 79-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A 22-year-old man was injured.

"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones