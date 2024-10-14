Massive “mining” of administrative buildings and educational institutions in Ukraine: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In many regions of Ukraine, there have been reports of dozens of “mined” facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings are being evacuated.
There have been reports of “mining” of dozens of administrative buildings and educational institutions across Ukraine. Law enforcement officials confirmed the reports in 11 cities, UNN reports , citing Suspilne.
Details
The Kyiv police said that “there are reports of mining of a number of facilities.
UNN confirmedthat a “bomb threat” was reported at school #217 in Kyiv. Relevant services are checking it out.
According to Suspilne TV, the High Council of Justice temporarily suspended its work due to a bomb threat.
The evacuation of the ICIP premises is also underway due to “mining”.
Law enforcement officials have also confirmed such reports of “mining” in Khmelnytskyi, Uzhhorod, Sumy, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr.
In particular, in Khmelnytskyi , there were reports of bomb threats to three buildings, including government agencies and the Khmelnytskyi Vodokanal utility company. In Uzhhorod - the city council. In Poltava - two gymnasiums.
In Ivano-Frankivsk , police are checking information about bomb threats to government agencies, medical facilities, courts, and the Frankivsk Drama Theater.
As of 14:25, six “mines” were reported in Mykolaiv and 14 in the region.
Zhytomyr received reports of mining of the premises of the Zhytomyr City Council and the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in the region.
Previously
It was reportedthat a number of schools were allegedly mined in the capital, and a court, education department, service center, and treasury building in Sumy,