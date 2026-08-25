London agreed to provide Ukraine with the blueprints for SCALP missiles for production by Ukraine - media

The UK government has agreed to hand over drawings of British components for the Scalp missile, the French version of the British Storm Shadow cruise missile, which will allow Ukraine to produce this long-range weapon domestically, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

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The BBC and Reuters report that on Monday the UK announced it would give Ukraine access to classified technology to begin its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable of striking deep inside Russia, and that France had already agreed to license this technology for the European missile.

The UK government, as the BBC points out, is allowing British defence company MBDA to declassify information about its components for the Scalp missile, as Ukraine and France seek to establish assembly lines in Ukraine.

Scalp missiles and their UK-produced version, Storm Shadow, have already been supplied to Ukraine by both the UK and France and used to strike Russian military targets, the publication notes.

In response, the Kremlin, Reuters notes, said that the use of secret British technology would "add fuel to the fire" of deteriorating relations, after warning London last week of "consequences" for supplying drones to Ukraine.

Burnham responded to Russia's threats of consequences over Ukraine's use of British drones

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, during his first official visit to Ukraine in office, promised to continue putting pressure on Russia despite Moscow's "outrageous threats." He said the Coalition of the Willing "is doing everything possible," while calling on the US Congress to "step up" economic pressure on Russia.

In a joint declaration following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, the allies, as Euronews notes, condemned the "systematic and intensifying strikes on Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and civilians" and promised to strengthen Ukraine's air-defence system, calling this a "matter of the utmost urgency."

The leaders also pledged to share relevant technologies, including through the Coalition for Missile Defence, as Ukraine prepares for another winter of Russian strikes on its cities and energy infrastructure.

Full-scale military exercises of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in the autumn - Macron

Large-scale joint military exercises will take place between October and November, aimed at testing the operational capabilities of the countries that have joined the format and preparing for possible intervention after the hostilities end, French President Emmanuel Macron said while speaking at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"We have made a decision," Macron explained, stressing that the exercises are intended to demonstrate the Coalition's operational readiness and its ability to act after the cessation of hostilities. The goal, the French president added, is also to strengthen the credibility of the security guarantees offered to Kyiv.

Italy took a position different from that of the others on this point. Rome will not participate in the military exercises announced by Macron. In the evening after the meeting, as Euronews writes, government sources confirmed this, saying that the choice reflects the line repeatedly articulated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Italy supports Ukraine and is part of the Coalition, but does not intend to send its service members to Ukrainian territory.

Italy's decision comes as the government prepares a new package of aid for Ukraine. According to sources in the executive branch, Italy is focusing primarily on hospitals, schools and energy infrastructure, as well as new defensive equipment, including generators and air-defence equipment.

For Macron, as noted, the exercises are becoming an element of a deterrence strategy and future security guarantees. "It is very important to continue demonstrating our determination and our readiness," the French president said.

Italy’s choice, however, the publication writes, introduces an important distinction within the Coalition: Prime Minister Meloni, who joined the summit remotely, confirmed Italy’s support for its partners and the negotiating path. But on the issue of the direct involvement of the Italian armed forces, the position remains unchanged: no participation in ground operations.