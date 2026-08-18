Burnham responded to Russia's threats of consequences over Ukraine's use of British drones

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham responded to Russia's warning to London following reports that Ukraine had used British-made drones to strike Russian territory, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

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"This is the United Kingdom doing what it has long said it would do, namely supporting Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin.

We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself, and that has been the United Kingdom's position throughout this conflict, held by previous prime ministers, and it remains so for me... We are not fair-weather friends. We will stand by Ukraine in its hour of need, and that will not change," Burnham said.

Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British drones