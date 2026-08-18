Russia threatened the United Kingdom with a "high price" over the supply of drones to Ukraine, which Kyiv uses to strike targets on Russian territory. This was stated by the Russian Embassy in London, The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Embassy said that the use of British drones to strike Russian territory allegedly indicates London's deliberate desire to escalate the war. At the same time, Moscow did not specify which particular strikes or drones were being referred to.

Reports that the Kyiv regime is using British drones to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory confirm that London is deliberately betting on escalating the Ukrainian crisis – the embassy stated.

The diplomatic mission also accused Britain of involvement in attacks that the Russian side calls "terrorist" and spoke of inevitable consequences.

Moscow threatened Britain with a new escalation

London's actions will inevitably have consequences for which it will have to answer. The deeper its involvement in this conflict and the greater its support for Kyiv's terrorist machine, the higher the price will be – the Russian Embassy's statement reads.

Britain is one of Ukraine's key military partners and supplies Kyiv with various types of drones, including long-range strike systems. London also supports the joint production of defense products with Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy's statement came amid Ukraine's continued use of long-range drones to strike military and other targets on Russian territory.

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