Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 8430 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 10559 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10267 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12875 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9210 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23804 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42948 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46602 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29082 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Kyiv metro resumes operation, while Kharkiv metro operates on weekend schedule: how long to wait for a train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The capital's subway is gradually resuming operation, with trains running on the "blue" and "green" lines. In Kharkiv, the subway operates on a weekend schedule with a 20-minute interval.

Kyiv metro resumes operation, while Kharkiv metro operates on weekend schedule: how long to wait for a train

In Kyiv, the subway is gradually resuming operations, while in Kharkiv it is operating on a weekend schedule, UNN reports.

What is the situation in Kyiv?

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the capital's subway is gradually resuming normal operations.

Trains run:

  • "blue line" - "Heroes of Dnipro" - "Teremky";
    • "green line" - Chervony Khutir" - "Syrets";
      • on the "red" line, final safety system checks are underway after power supply.

        Trains run with intervals:

        • "green" line - 6 min;
          • "blue" line - 13-15 minutes.

            Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor31.01.26, 14:40

            What is the situation in Kharkiv?

            As reported by the Kharkiv Metro, trains on the metro lines are running on a weekend schedule.

            The train interval is 20 minutes.

            Recall

            Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

            President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.

            Antonina Tumanova

