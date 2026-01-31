Kyiv metro resumes operation, while Kharkiv metro operates on weekend schedule: how long to wait for a train

In Kyiv, the subway is gradually resuming operations, while in Kharkiv it is operating on a weekend schedule, UNN reports.

What is the situation in Kyiv?

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the capital's subway is gradually resuming normal operations.

Trains run:

"blue line" - "Heroes of Dnipro" - "Teremky";

"green line" - Chervony Khutir" - "Syrets";

on the "red" line, final safety system checks are underway after power supply.

Trains run with intervals:

"green" line - 6 min;

"blue" line - 13-15 minutes.

Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor

What is the situation in Kharkiv?

As reported by the Kharkiv Metro, trains on the metro lines are running on a weekend schedule.

The train interval is 20 minutes.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.