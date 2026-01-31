Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor

In Kyiv, the metro is starting to resume operations, and work is underway on water and heat supply, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Metro operations are starting to resume on all three lines. Critical infrastructure facilities have also been powered up. Water pressure in the water and heat supply system is being restored. To return services to Kyiv residents as soon as possible - Klitschko wrote.

Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration