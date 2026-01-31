$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 9328 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 11005 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10691 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
10:00 AM • 13540 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9558 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23919 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43055 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46957 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29113 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

In Kyiv, metro operations are resuming on all three lines. Critical infrastructure facilities have been energized, and water pressure in the water and heat supply system is being restored.

Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor

In Kyiv, the metro is starting to resume operations, and work is underway on water and heat supply, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Metro operations are starting to resume on all three lines. Critical infrastructure facilities have also been powered up. Water pressure in the water and heat supply system is being restored. To return services to Kyiv residents as soon as possible

- Klitschko wrote.

Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration31.01.26, 11:19

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
