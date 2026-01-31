Kyiv metro operations are resuming, work is underway on water and heat supply - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, metro operations are resuming on all three lines. Critical infrastructure facilities have been energized, and water pressure in the water and heat supply system is being restored.
In Kyiv, the metro is starting to resume operations, and work is underway on water and heat supply, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Metro operations are starting to resume on all three lines. Critical infrastructure facilities have also been powered up. Water pressure in the water and heat supply system is being restored. To return services to Kyiv residents as soon as possible
