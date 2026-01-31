Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv • UNN
Subway train movement and escalator operation in Kyiv have been temporarily suspended. The reason is a power outage from external power supply centers.
We will announce the resumption of operations additionally.
