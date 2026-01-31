$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 12698 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 13922 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 13463 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17886 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10800 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24683 views
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43785 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49398 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29338 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2280 views

Subway train movement and escalator operation in Kyiv have been temporarily suspended. The reason is a power outage from external power supply centers.

Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, subway train traffic and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended due to a power outage, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, according to UNN.

Due to a power outage from external power supply centers, subway train traffic and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

We will announce the resumption of operations additionally.

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv