Kyiv metro temporarily stopped due to power outage - Kyiv City State Administration

Due to a power outage from external power supply centers, subway train traffic and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

We will announce the resumption of operations additionally.

