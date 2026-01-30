Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba

$42.850.08
06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Popular news
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accidentPhotoJanuary 30, 08:38 AM • 37930 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 23851 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 18670 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 16958 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 16728 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
06:21 PM
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 6938 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 12915 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 16829 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 77252 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 526 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 1578 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 4932 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 9458 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 17048 views
Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russian troops have been attacking the railway infrastructure of Synelnykove station in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day, launching 7 drone strikes. Wagons, tracks, power lines, and buildings have been damaged, but there are no casualties.

Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba

Russia has been deliberately striking the railway infrastructure of Synelnykove station in Dnipropetrovsk region for more than a day. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

This is a deliberate terror against people and civilian logistics. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 7 UAV attacks on railway facilities. An air raid alert has been in effect in the region for 16 consecutive hours.

- the report says.

Kuleba clarified that electric train cars during layover, freight cars, locomotives, tracks, power grids, administrative and production buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to maintain restrictions on movement between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Today, all trains that were supposed to depart from Zaporizhzhia depart from Dnipro. Passengers on evening flights are transported by bus transfers provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Railway workers work under alarms and under attacks, but movement does not stop. Russia can destroy tracks and wagons, but it is not able to break the system that holds the country together.

- Kuleba added.

Zelenskyy: we are now seeing Russia reorienting towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations30.01.26, 20:06 • 666 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia