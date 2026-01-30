Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba

Russia has been deliberately striking the railway infrastructure of Synelnykove station in Dnipropetrovsk region for more than a day. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

This is a deliberate terror against people and civilian logistics. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 7 UAV attacks on railway facilities. An air raid alert has been in effect in the region for 16 consecutive hours. - the report says.

Kuleba clarified that electric train cars during layover, freight cars, locomotives, tracks, power grids, administrative and production buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to maintain restrictions on movement between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Today, all trains that were supposed to depart from Zaporizhzhia depart from Dnipro. Passengers on evening flights are transported by bus transfers provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Railway workers work under alarms and under attacks, but movement does not stop. Russia can destroy tracks and wagons, but it is not able to break the system that holds the country together. - Kuleba added.

Zelenskyy: we are now seeing Russia reorienting towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations