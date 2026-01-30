Zelenskyy: we are now seeing Russia reorienting towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were indeed no strikes on energy facilities in all regions since Friday night, but Russia is reorienting its strikes towards logistics and hub stations. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

This day began with reports from the regions: in all our regions, there were indeed no strikes on energy facilities since Friday night. Almost none. Except for the Donetsk region, where there was one strike on gas infrastructure, an aerial bomb strike. We also now see Russia reorienting its strikes towards logistics, towards hub stations. In particular, one of Ukrzaliznytsia's wagons, a special power station wagon, was hit – this happened in the Dnipro region in the morning. It is important that our railway workers are working and ensuring connections in all regions. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the American side had spoken about refraining from striking energy facilities for a week, and the countdown began tonight.

It depends on the partners, of course – on the USA – how all this will go. Ukraine is ready to mirror refraining from strikes, and today we did not strike Russian energy facilities. - added Zelenskyy.

