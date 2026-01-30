$42.850.08
Exclusive
05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61790 views
Zelenskyy: we are now seeing Russia reorienting towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia is reorienting towards strikes on logistics and hub stations. He also noted that Ukraine is ready to mirror refraining from striking Russian energy facilities.

Zelenskyy: we are now seeing Russia reorienting towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were indeed no strikes on energy facilities in all regions since Friday night, but Russia is reorienting its strikes towards logistics and hub stations. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

This day began with reports from the regions: in all our regions, there were indeed no strikes on energy facilities since Friday night. Almost none. Except for the Donetsk region, where there was one strike on gas infrastructure, an aerial bomb strike. We also now see Russia reorienting its strikes towards logistics, towards hub stations. In particular, one of Ukrzaliznytsia's wagons, a special power station wagon, was hit – this happened in the Dnipro region in the morning. It is important that our railway workers are working and ensuring connections in all regions.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that the American side had spoken about refraining from striking energy facilities for a week, and the countdown began tonight.

It depends on the partners, of course – on the USA – how all this will go. Ukraine is ready to mirror refraining from strikes, and today we did not strike Russian energy facilities.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen protection against Russian drones in cities such as Kherson, Nikopol, and border communities of Sumy region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
