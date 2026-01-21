$43.180.08
The New York Times

Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Tonight, heating supply will begin for 3260 homes in Kyiv that were twice left without heating after shelling. It will take about two days to fully restore the heat supply.

Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heating

Tonight, heating will be supplied to those Kyiv homes that remained without heating twice – on January 9 and 20. This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

"Tonight, the heat carrier will start being supplied to homes that, due to shelling and infrastructure damage, remained without heating twice — on January 9 and 20," Klitschko announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there are currently 3260 such houses.

The energy situation in Kyiv Oblast remains difficult, 3.5 stages of blackouts have been introduced - KOVA21.01.26, 19:10 • 2456 views

"It will take approximately two days for the heat to reach Kyiv residents' homes. Water supply has been restored to all consumers in the capital," the mayor said.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat and energy supply to Kyiv residents.

There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the head21.01.26, 20:56 • 922 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

