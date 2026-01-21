Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heating

Tonight, heating will be supplied to those Kyiv homes that remained without heating twice – on January 9 and 20. This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

"Tonight, the heat carrier will start being supplied to homes that, due to shelling and infrastructure damage, remained without heating twice — on January 9 and 20," Klitschko announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there are currently 3260 such houses.

"It will take approximately two days for the heat to reach Kyiv residents' homes. Water supply has been restored to all consumers in the capital," the mayor said.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore heat and energy supply to Kyiv residents.

