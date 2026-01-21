There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the head

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 17109 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 14138 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 25911 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 30994 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 19612 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21116 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38816 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 58095 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 50105 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Popular news
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 10272 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 24714 views
The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump02:15 PM • 4920 views
Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in Davos02:39 PM • 4186 views
Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters03:09 PM • 6314 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Victoria Strakhova, advisor to the head of the President's Office, reported the absence of heating in the OP building and a ban on the use of electric heaters. The temperature in the offices is about 13 degrees Celsius.

There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the head

Victoria Strakhova, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), reported the absence of heating in the OP building and a ban on the use of electric heaters. She wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"It's cold here, although significantly warmer than for some of my acquaintances who currently have neither heating nor electricity and almost 0 in their apartment. At least it's colder than at my home in Obolon. Although the heating is off both there and here," the message says.

Strakhova noted that the temperature in her office is approximately 13 degrees Celsius on a sunny day, but this is more than in other offices and two degrees more than in the corridors.

"There is also a message-request in the office not to use electric heaters. So we warm ourselves however we can," Strakhova added, clarifying that she is at work in warm clothes.

In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure has been restored, but about 44,000 households are still without power - DTEK21.01.26, 15:59 • 2396 views

Olga Rozgon

