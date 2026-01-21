There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the head

Victoria Strakhova, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), reported the absence of heating in the OP building and a ban on the use of electric heaters. She wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"It's cold here, although significantly warmer than for some of my acquaintances who currently have neither heating nor electricity and almost 0 in their apartment. At least it's colder than at my home in Obolon. Although the heating is off both there and here," the message says.

Strakhova noted that the temperature in her office is approximately 13 degrees Celsius on a sunny day, but this is more than in other offices and two degrees more than in the corridors.

"There is also a message-request in the office not to use electric heaters. So we warm ourselves however we can," Strakhova added, clarifying that she is at work in warm clothes.

