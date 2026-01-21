In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure has been restored, but about 44,000 households are still without power - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, after the attack, electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities. The situation with power supply remains difficult, and emergency shutdowns continue.
Kyiv: electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities in the city after the attack. Unfortunately, the situation with the city's power supply remains difficult. Emergency blackouts continue. Schedules and group distribution are not in effect.
As the company noted, "due to the enemy's destruction of the capital's generation facilities, the situation remains most difficult in parts of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts."
About 44,000 households remain without power
Repair work, as noted, continues uninterruptedly to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
