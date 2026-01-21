$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
12:43 PM • 11041 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
10:55 AM • 18546 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 14846 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 17890 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 36813 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 56038 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48377 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 79803 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41170 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Publications
Exclusives
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
12:43 PM • 11061 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:55 AM • 18566 views
In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure has been restored, but about 44,000 households are still without power - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

In Kyiv, after the attack, electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities. The situation with power supply remains difficult, and emergency shutdowns continue.

In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure has been restored, but about 44,000 households are still without power - DTEK

In Kyiv, electricity supply to critical infrastructure facilities has been restored, but emergency blackouts continue, with about 44,000 households still without power, DTEK energy company reported, according to UNN.

Kyiv: electricity supply has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities in the city after the attack. Unfortunately, the situation with the city's power supply remains difficult. Emergency blackouts continue. Schedules and group distribution are not in effect.

- DTEK reported.

As the company noted, "due to the enemy's destruction of the capital's generation facilities, the situation remains most difficult in parts of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts."

About 44,000 households remain without power

- DTEK indicated.

Repair work, as noted, continues uninterruptedly to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Zelenskyy: up to 60% of Kyiv without electricity, situation difficult in 5 more regions, government to check energy workers' reservations21.01.26, 13:47 • 1932 views

Julia Shramko

