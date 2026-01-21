$43.180.08
The energy situation in Kyiv Oblast remains difficult, 3.5 stages of blackouts have been introduced - KOVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In Kyiv Oblast, 3.5 stages of electricity blackouts are in effect due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure. These are forced steps to maintain the stability of the energy system and restore it.

The energy situation in Kyiv Oblast remains difficult, 3.5 stages of blackouts have been introduced - KOVA

Currently, 3.5 queues of power outages are in effect in the Kyiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

The enemy deliberately strikes at energy infrastructure facilities, trying to leave people without light and heat during the most difficult period.

– noted the head of the KOMA.

According to him, emergency power outage schedules are applied in some communities. The situation is dynamic and constantly changing. Such steps are forced to maintain the stability of the energy system and ensure that energy workers can work on restoration.

"All available forces and means are involved in repair and restoration work. Brigades work around the clock, have the necessary materials and equipment to restore electricity to the homes of residents of the region as soon as possible," Mykola Kalashnyk added.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration also expressed condolences regarding the death of Oleksiy Brekht, acting chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo".

Former acting head of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht tragically died - Ministry of Energy21.01.26, 15:34 • 2320 views

