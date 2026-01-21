$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former acting head of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht tragically died - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

The Ministry of Energy expresses its condolences on the death of Oleksiy Brekht, a member of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo". He dedicated over 25 years to the energy sector, rising from an engineer to the head of the system operator.

Former acting head of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht tragically died - Ministry of Energy

Oleksiy Brekht, a member of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo", died tragically, the Ministry of Energy reported, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Energy expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic death of Oleksiy Brekht. The energy industry of Ukraine has suffered an irreparable loss. The life of Oleksiy Brekht, a member of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo" – a man who dedicated more than a quarter of a century to serving light, having gone through a worthy and honest path from an engineer to the head of the system operator – has ended.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

"Oleksiy Brekht, a member of the board of NPC Ukrenergo, died while performing his professional duties," DTEK also stated.

As indicated by the Ministry of Energy, Oleksiy Brekht headed NPC "Ukrenergo" as acting chairman of the board during the difficult period of 2024-2025, and subsequently was responsible for the operation and restoration of the network, and "did everything possible to maintain the system."

"The Ministry of Energy expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives, friends, and the entire staff of NPC "Ukrenergo"", the ministry noted.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko also reported on the tragic death of Oleksiy Brekht, acting chairman of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo".

"Oleksiy Brekht, acting chairman of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo", died. The cause of death is electric shock at an Ukrenergo substation," said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

He indicated that since June 2022, Oleksiy held the position of a member of the board of "Ukrenergo" company, and on September 5, 2025, he was appointed acting chairman of the board of the company after Zaychenko's resignation.

Plumber dies on call in Kyiv, cause of death being investigated - mayor21.01.26, 13:26

