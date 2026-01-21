Plumber dies on call in Kyiv, cause of death being investigated - mayor

In Kyiv, one locksmith died while on a call in an apartment in one of the buildings, said the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, commenting on the circulated information "about the death of two locksmiths in the capital," UNN writes.

Regarding the information being spread about the death of two locksmiths in the capital. As doctors found out, on January 19, one locksmith died while working on a call in an apartment in one of the buildings. The man was 60 years old. The causes of death are currently being investigated by forensic experts. - Klitschko reported.

His statement came after a report by MP Oleksiy Kucherenko, who claimed that "in recent days, two locksmiths simply died from wild overwork." "Locksmiths of emergency brigades in Kyiv are working in an abnormally tense mode. There are not enough brigades, so people work for 2-3 days without a break - practically falling off their feet. (...) Many have recorded frostbite and psychophysical exhaustion. Just remember this," Kucherenko wrote on Facebook.