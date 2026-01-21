$43.180.08
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 2352 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 10015 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 29707 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 50908 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 45196 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 72644 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40180 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 61521 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27064 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Plumber dies on call in Kyiv, cause of death being investigated - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko denied reports of two plumbers dying. He confirmed the death of one 60-year-old plumber on January 19, with the cause of death being investigated.

Plumber dies on call in Kyiv, cause of death being investigated - mayor

In Kyiv, one locksmith died while on a call in an apartment in one of the buildings, said the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, commenting on the circulated information "about the death of two locksmiths in the capital," UNN writes.

Regarding the information being spread about the death of two locksmiths in the capital. As doctors found out, on January 19, one locksmith died while working on a call in an apartment in one of the buildings. The man was 60 years old. The causes of death are currently being investigated by forensic experts.

- Klitschko reported.

His statement came after a report by MP Oleksiy Kucherenko, who claimed that "in recent days, two locksmiths simply died from wild overwork." "Locksmiths of emergency brigades in Kyiv are working in an abnormally tense mode. There are not enough brigades, so people work for 2-3 days without a break - practically falling off their feet. (...) Many have recorded frostbite and psychophysical exhaustion. Just remember this," Kucherenko wrote on Facebook.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
